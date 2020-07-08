Melbourne back lockdown since midnight; Police create ‘ring of steel’ around city; Victorians race to the coast to avoid restrictions

Coronavirus testing of all 3000 residents in Melbourne’s nine housing towers already in lockdown has now been completed, the Victorian Health Department says.

Results are expected on Thursday, though it is unknown how long residents will have to stay in their apartments.

“Some very welcome, good news after a trying few days but the ordeal for these residents isn’t over just yet,” Melbourne reporter Andrew Lund said.

“Authorities are still working through those results. They have told residents that those results will be available tomorrow although it is likely to be in the later half of the day.

“(Residents have been told that) until we have those results and develop a clear plan to support anyone who tests positive or is a close contact, you will need to remain in your home.

“People have been told to stay in their flats in those estates since Saturday afternoon.”