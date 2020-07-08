Meghan Markle Leaves BFF Jessica Mulroney ‘Devastated’ as She Ditches Her Following Racism Scandal

WENN/Instagram

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly dumps 'her most loyal friend just to look woke' after the fashion stylist was accused of white privilege by Canadian blogger Sasha Exeter.

Meghan Markle may have sacrificed her friendship for the sake of staying relevant amid the Black Lives Matter movement. The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly dumped her bestie Jessica Mulroney following the latter’s white privilege scandal.

“Jessica’s team have made it clear that she feels completely ditched by Meghan and fears she is going to cut her out of her life for good,” a source tells The Sun of the former actress’ reaction to her BFF’s controversy. “Meghan has forsaken her most loyal friend just to look woke.”

According to the source, Meghan’s action has left Jessica, who is the godmother of the Duchess’ son Archie, in utter shock. “She’s completely distraught and devastated because Meghan has done nothing to stand up for her publicly,” the so-called insider claims. “It’s a brutal blow after a 10-year friendship. Jessica has been there for Meghan through thick and thin.”

In June, Canadian socialite Sasha Exeter claimed that Jessica threatened to ruin her career after they had a disagreement over the BLM movement. In an Instagram video, the social media influencer said that the stylist took “offence to a very generic call to action” she made on social media to “help combat the race war and what’s happening to the Black community.”

“What happened next was a series of very problematic behavior and antics that ultimately resulted in [Mulroney] sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday,” Sasha detailed. She added that Jessica claimed to have spoken to “companies and people about the way you have treated me unfairly,” leaving her “paralyzed with fear.” She added, “For her to threaten me – a single mom, a single black mom – during a racial pandemic blows my mind.

In the wake of the scandal, Jessica lost her TV gigs. She later released an apology, saying, “I want to say from my heart that every word of my apologies to Sasha over the course of the last two weeks privately, and again both publicly and privately today is true.” She continued in the statement posted on Instagram, “I did not intend in any way to jeopardize her livelihood. We had a disagreement and it got out of hand. For that I am sorry.”