Mastercard and Visa to expand ‘Click to Pay’ online checkout to Canada

Mastercard, Visa and American Express are expanding ‘Click to Pay’ online checkout to Canada to offer an easier checkout experience.
Click to Pay is designed to make online checkouts simple and secure across web and mobile sites by replacing time-consuming key entry of personal account numbers and information.
The checkout solution is aimed to mirror the checkout process in physical stores, with one terminal to accept all card payments.
“Consistent with the goal of interoperability, the vision for the future is that Click to Pay will provide consumers a streamlined experience across any digital checkout environment or network,” the companies outlined in a press release.
Further, the companies note that since e-commerce is continuing to grow, and had more than doubled in Canada in May, this solution will offer a consistent online checkout experience for all types of digital channels.
Although it’s unknown exactly when Click to Pay will launch in Canada, the companies outlined that they are beginning technical preparations for the expansion.
Source: Mastercard, Visa and American Express