Martin Luther King Jr.’s Son Says He’s “Greatly Disappointed” in Britain’s Treatment of Meghan Markle

In October 2019, Prince Harry spoke out publicly against the British tabloid press’ treatment of Markle, stating in part, “Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son.”

At the time, a legal spokesperson from Schillings representing the Duchess of Sussex said, “We have initiated legal proceedings against the Mail on Sunday, and its parent company Associated Newspapers, over the intrusive and unlawful publication of a private letter written by the Duchess of Sussex, which is part of a campaign by this media group to publish false and deliberately derogatory stories about her, as well as her husband. Given the refusal of Associated Newspapers to resolve this issue satisfactorily, we have issued proceedings to redress this breach of privacy, infringement of copyright and the aforementioned media agenda.”

Around that time, a spokesperson for The Mail on Sunday told E! News in a statement, “The Mail on Sunday stands by the story it published and will be defending this case vigorously. Specifically, we categorically deny that the Duchess’ letter was edited in any way that changed its meaning.”