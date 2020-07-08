‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’s Hazel-E On Relationship: I’m Super Blessed

Reality television star Hazel-E is loving her life and says that she’s “super blessed” after bagging the man of her dreams and recently given birth to their first child together.

Hazel-E, 40, is currently starring on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition alongside her fiance, De’Von — who is 25.

