‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’s Hazel-E On Relationship: I’m Super Blessed

Reality television star Hazel-E is loving her life and says that she’s “super blessed” after bagging the man of her dreams and recently given birth to their first child together.

Hazel-E, 40, is currently starring on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition alongside her fiance, De’Von — who is 25.

The couple admits that at first, De’Von’s family was not supportive of the huge age gap between them.

“At the end of the day, I couldn’t care less what a parent, what a brother or sister has to say. It’s my relationship and if you don’t like it, you can get out,” he told Up News Info.

Hazel-E added, “We just put each other first. You know, even my family, too. They’re like, ‘Oh God, here she goes with another one of her little boy toys.’ And I’m like, ‘He manned up, he put a ring on my finger. We’ve gone to whole new levels and I’ve never been in this place in a relationship in my life and it’s the happiest I’ve ever been. I’m super blessed, we have a beautiful baby, I have a nice fat ring, we can’t wait to get my snap back body together so we can have our dream wedding and that’s that.”