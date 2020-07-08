Lady Antebellum Suing Anita White Over Use Of Lady A

Today, the Hollywood Reporter reported that Lady A (the band) filed a lawsuit against Lady A (the solo singer) for use of the aforementioned name:

Today we are sad to share that our sincere hope to join together with Anita White in unity and common purpose has ended. She and her team have demanded a $10 million payment, so reluctantly we have come to the conclusion that we need to ask a court to affirm our right to continue to use the name Lady A, a trademark we have held for many years.