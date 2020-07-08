Lady Antebellum Suing Anita White Over Use Of Lady A

“So Lady Antebellum changed their name to Lady A in order to be racially ‘woke’ but now they are suing the black singer that’s had that name for 20 years.”
A few weeks ago, the band formerly known as Lady Antebellum announced that they were changing their name to Lady A in order to disassociate from the racist connotations that come with their former name.
While the decision is understood by most — especially in the wake of nationwide Black Lives Matter protests — it was pointed out that there’s already an artist who goes by the name of Lady A.
Today, the Hollywood Reporter reported that Lady A (the band) filed a lawsuit against Lady A (the solo singer) for use of the aforementioned name:
Today we are sad to share that our sincere hope to join together with Anita White in unity and common purpose has ended. She and her team have demanded a $10 million payment, so reluctantly we have come to the conclusion that we need to ask a court to affirm our right to continue to use the name Lady A, a trademark we have held for many years.
People on Twitter immediately had thoughts, with many pointing out the irony of a powerful white band making a change to combat racism…and then suing a Black artist:
1.
3.
4.
6.
7.
9.
10.
11.
13.
Anita White has yet to respond.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!