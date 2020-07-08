Kanye West Talks About His Presidential Campaign, No Longer Supporting Trump, Recovering From COVID-19 & More

Recently Kanye West announced once again that he would be running for president. However, now that the 2020 presidential election is right around the corner, he reintroduced his bid on Twitter, and now he is speaking more about his campaign, his decision to no longer support Donald Trump, recovering from COVID-19 and much more in a new interview with Forbes.

When it comes to his campaign Kanye revealed that he will not be running under the Democratic Party or the Republican Party, but the Birthday Party. At the moment, when it comes to his advisors for his campaign, Kanye says that his wife Kim Kardashian West and Elon Musk are holding down those titles. When it comes to why he chose to run under the “Birthday Party,” Kanye said, “Because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday.”

He also talked about no longer lending his support to Donald Trump, and said, “It looks like one big mess to me. I don’t like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker.” Now he didn’t elaborate on more of his reasons, but when it comes to Joe Biden, he said “I’m not saying Trump’s in my way, he may be a part of my way. And Joe Biden? Like, come on man, please. You know? Obama’s special. Trump’s special. We say Kanye West is special. America needs special people that lead. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden’s not special.”

Among the many topics that were covered during the interview, Kanye also revealed that he became sick back in February and battled COVID-19. When talking about having the virus he said, “Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it. I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!”

Nonetheless, he says that he is cautious when it comes to vaccines.

“It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed… So when they say the way we’re going to fix COVID is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven. I’m sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them. And the sad thing is that, the saddest thing is that we all won’t make it to heaven, that there’ll be some of us that do not make it,” said Kanye.

During the interview, Kanye also elaborates on why he decided to run for president, the country’s need for racial healing following the death of George Floyd, developing policies, and much more.

Be sure to check out the full interview here.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94