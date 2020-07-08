Kanye West Receives Backlash After Labelling Abortion as ‘the Devil’s Work’

WENN

The born-again Christian rapper is facing outrage online over his pro-life stance as he suggests white supremacists are behind abortion and calls it a threat to black community.

Kanye West has been chastised by Planned Parenthood officials for declaring abortion “the Devil’s work” and falsely declaring white supremacists are behind the women’s health organisation.

In a disturbing new interview with Forbes magazine, the controversial hip-hop star claimed he is simply “following the word of the Bible” by adopting a pro-life stance, and denounced the services provided by the non-profit as a threat to black communities.

“Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work,” said the born-again Christian.

However, Nia Martin-Robinson, who serves as Planned Parenthood’s Director of Black Leadership and Engagement, has fired back at Kanye, insisting the facilities provide crucial, affordable healthcare options for all women, particularly minorities.

“Black women are free to make our own decisions about our bodies and pregnancies, and want and deserve to have access to the best medical care available,” she tells TMZ in a statement.

“Any insinuation that abortion is Black genocide is offensive and infantilizing. The real threat to Black communities’ safety, health, and lives stems from lack of access to quality, affordable health care, police violence and the criminalization of reproductive health care by anti-abortion opposition.” Kanye, who announced his candidacy for the 2020 U.S. presidential election on Saturday night (04Jul20), has yet to respond to the criticism, but his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, has previously voiced her support for Planned Parenthood officials, who also offer wellness exams, birth control, cancer screenings, and other important services to those in need.