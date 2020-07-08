Kanye West Is Against Coronavirus Vaccine, Recruits Elon Musk as Advisor for Presidential Run

WENN

Kanye takes an anti-vaxx stance amid the country’s battle against the killer virus and reveals the Tesla boss will be his advisor for the upcoming election.

Kanye West is “extremely cautious” about hopes to bring the coronavirus crisis to an end with the development of a new vaccine, branding it “the mark of the beast.”

The born-again Christian rapper claims he was struck down by COVID-19 back in February (20), before it turned into a global pandemic, but in a wide-ranging interview with Forbes magazine, he makes it clear he doesn’t believe in vaccinations to prevent potentially-deadly illnesses, because he’s convinced the coronavirus was inflicted by God.

“We pray. We pray for the freedom (from COVID-19),” he tells the outlet. “It’s all about God. We need to stop doing things that make God mad.”

Explaining his eccentric views, which are not backed up by any science, he adds, “It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralysed… So when they say the way we’re going to fix COVID is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven.”

Of his own apparent experience with the virus, he recalls suffering from “chills” and “shaking in the bed,” explaining he took “hot showers” and relied on online videos “telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it.”

Referencing his rap rival Drake, who tested negative in March after partying with basketball star Kevin Durant, days before he was diagnosed with COVID-19, Kanye added, “I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!”

Elsewhere in the rambling chat, Kanye insists he is serious about running for U.S. President in November after receiving a nudge from a higher power, “God just gave me the clarity and said it’s time…”

He also withdrew his support for Republican Party leader Donald Trump, admitting he had lost confidence in the incumbent president amid reports suggesting he “hid in the bunker” at the White House during heated Black Lives Matter protests last month (Jun20), and revealed he would run as an independent for the new Birthday Party, with tech billionaire Elon Musk as an advisor, and Wyoming preacher Michelle Tidball as his running mate.