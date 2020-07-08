Johnny Depp Accused In Court Of Slapping Ex-Wife Amber Heard For Laughing At His Tattoo

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is currently in a London court providing testimony in his libel case against The Sun — where he was accused of slapping his ex-wife for laughing at his tattoo.

“You then, Mr Depp, slapped Ms. Heard across the face,” The Sun’s attorney Sasha Wass reportedly told him in court.

“You slapped her more than once, because after you slapped her the first time, she didn’t react, she just eyeballed you, she just stared at you, and that made you more angry, and you slapped her again,” Wass continued.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR