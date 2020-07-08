Johnny Depp Accused In Court Of Slapping Ex-Wife Amber Heard For Laughing At His Tattoo

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is currently in a London court providing testimony in his libel case against The Sun — where he was accused of slapping his ex-wife for laughing at his tattoo.

“You then, Mr Depp, slapped Ms. Heard across the face,” The Sun’s attorney Sasha Wass reportedly told him in court.

“You slapped her more than once, because after you slapped her the first time, she didn’t react, she just eyeballed you, she just stared at you, and that made you more angry, and you slapped her again,” Wass continued.

Depp responded, “That is not correct, it’s untrue. It didn’t happen.”

Rumors of domestic violence between the two have been swirling over recent years. But according to Depp staffers, it was Heard who was physically abusive towards him.

Depp is suing The Sun over an April 2018 article claiming that he was a “wife beater.” He denies all claims against him.