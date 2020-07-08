Jess Glynne Backpedals After Being Called ‘Privileged’ Following Dress Code ‘Discrimination’ Rant

WENN

The ‘Rather Be’ singer regrets using the word ‘discrimination’ to describe her unpleasant experience of being turned away by a restaurant due to dress code.

–

Jess Glynne has backtracked after causing a furore with her claim she was “discriminated against” by London restaurant Sexy Fish when she was turned away because of her casual outfit.

The 30-year-old singer hit headlines on Tuesday (07Jul20) when she revealed she and her friend had been forced to go elsewhere after her tracksuit and sneakers didn’t meet the dress code of the swanky eatery.

However, Jess’ choice of words led to backlash from many people who called her “privileged” and “entitled,” and prompted the “Hold My Hand” star to share another video backtracking on her original remarks.

“I feel I need to come on here and pull up on what I posted yesterday, I used the wrong word, discrimination, it wasn’t the right word, it was wrong but I wanna highlight the reason I posted what I did…” she said. “Basically all I wanted to say is it was very rude and disrespectful the way the Sexy Fish staff were towards me and my friend yesterday and I don’t believe anybody should be spoken to like that and that’s what I wanted to highlight…”

<br />

“I’m so understanding of dress code and etiquette and I 100 per cent understand – listen I have been turned away from numerous places in my life, that’s not a thing, that doesn’t bother me… What I was trying to highlight was for them so they can better themselves, there’s ways of dealing with human beings and being respectful and having manners. Anyway let me know when it’s safe to come back out.”

<br />

Alongside the video, Jess wrote, “Hi… Just want you guys to understand that I posted a picture of my attire as I was very aware of what I was wearing and it wasn’t about the dress code… I was out on a Monday afternoon and just passed by the restaurant and was blown back by the rudeness of the staff. Once again I used the wrong word for my explanation and I recognise that. Mistake.”