instagram pin comments: How to use the new Instagram pinned comment feature

After testing the comment pinning feature for a few months, Facebook has finally started rolling out the feature to the latest version of the Instagram app. The new pinned comment feature allows users to pin a few comments on the top of a feed post and help them better manage their conversation.

The pinned comments feature is currently limited to 3 comments only, which means users can only pin up to 3 comments to the top of the post. This will also help users manage their comments thread better by moving good comments on the top while ensuring abusive and unnecessary comments remain tucked at the bottom of the whole thread.

So, if the new feature sounds interesting to you and looking forward to use it, follow our step-by-step guide:

Pre-requisites:



Update the Instagram app with the latest version

Working internet connectivity

An Instagram post with comments

Steps to pin a comment on Instagram

1. Open Instagram app and head to any post which has a few comments



2. Now, tap on the Comments section and then tap on the particular comment you want to pin at the top



3. Choose the pushpin icon from the new appeared menu options at the top



4. Repeat the same steps to pin 2 more comments





Steps to unpin a comment on Instagram

1. Tap on the comment again and choose the pushpin icon at the top



2. It will then ask you to unpin the comment, choose Unpin button to remove the comment from the top





