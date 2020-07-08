If Crypto Traders Abandoned Litecoin Why Are Investors Hoarding LTC? By Cointelegraph

The beginning of 2020 was no different and Charlie Lee asked for voluntary LTC miner donations to help boost development funding. Uncertainties regarding Litecoin’s future have caused investors to lose interest in the project and this is reflected both on-chain and in LTC’s trading metrics.

Price wise, (LTC) has had a pretty rough year and currently the altcoin is down 51% over the past twelve months. The lack of GitHub activity and planned protocol upgrades have Litecoin co-founder Charlie Lee to admit 2019 saw a historic low in the number of developers working on Litecoin Core, the software behind network nodes.

