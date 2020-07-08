How Zendaya and John David Washington Pulled Off Filming an Entire Movie Amid the Pandemic

For Zendaya and John David Washington the hustle never stops, even amid a pandemic.

Deadline reports the actors took part in filming the upcoming movie Malcolm & Marie from June 17 to July 2. Because of the ongoing pandemic the cast and crew took numerous steps to ensure the safety of all parties involved, as required by the Writers Guild of America, Directors Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild.

According to Deadline, pre-production on the movie began on March 16, shortly after Euphoria writer and creator Sam Levinson received a call from Zendaya, who asked if he’d be able to write and direct a movie during the quarantine.

Then, over the course of six short days, Levinson wrote the Malcolm & Marie script with Zendaya and John David Washington in mind. Deadline says the plot “has some echoes of Netflix’s Marriage Story, while resonating a number of social themes that the world is experiencing right now,” with COVID-19 being one of those themes.

From there the project was funded by Levinson, his production partner and wife Ashley Levinson, producer Kevin Turen, Washington and Zendaya, as keeping it to a small, trusted group would help to guarantee the safety of the cast and crew.