Here’s How Much Jeff Bezos Makes A Day

On July 1, Bloomberg reported that Amazon stock set a record high at $2,878.70 a share. This news meant Jeff Bezos is now worth $171.6 billion, which according to Bloomberg means he accrued $56.7 billion in 2020 alone.
From the beginning of 2020 to the day this news was reported, July 1, 182 days have passed.
So, in 182 days, Jeff Bezos has accrued $56.7 billion.
That means he’s accrued $9.45 billion a month in 2020.
That’s approximately $311 million per day.
That’s about $12 million an hour.
That’s about $216,000 a minute.
And about $3,605 a second.
It probably took you 10 seconds to read this post, so, in that time, Jeff Bezos would have accrued over $30,000.
