Here’s How Much Jeff Bezos Makes A Day

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Updated 1 minute ago. Posted 11 minutes ago

Spoiler alert: A whole lot.


Sajjad Hussain / Getty Images

On July 1, Bloomberg reported that Amazon stock set a record high at $2,878.70 a share. This news meant Jeff Bezos is now worth $171.6 billion, which according to Bloomberg means he accrued $56.7 billion in 2020 alone.


Rex Rystedt / The LIFE Images Collection via G

From the beginning of 2020 to the day this news was reported, July 1, 182 days have passed.


Henny Ray Abrams / Getty Images

So, in 182 days, Jeff Bezos has accrued $56.7 billion.

That means he’s accrued $9.45 billion a month in 2020.


Chris Carroll / Getty Images

That’s approximately $311 million per day.


David Robbins / Getty Images

That’s about $12 million an hour.


Rex Rystedt / The LIFE Images Collection via G

That’s about $216,000 a minute.


David Robbins / Getty Images

And about $3,605 a second.


David Robbins / Getty Images

It probably took you 10 seconds to read this post, so, in that time, Jeff Bezos would have accrued over $30,000.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR