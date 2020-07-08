He Gotta Get Punch in the Mouth

Instagram

As soon as the ‘Bag on Me’ rapper posts on his Instagram account a picture of him hanging out with DJ Clue, with whom Fiddy is beefing over Pop Smoke’s album, the ‘Power’ star slams Don Q.

When 50 Cent is feuding with someone, he will extend the beef to everyone that comes close with the person. Most recently, the “In Da Club” rapper had a back-and-forth with DJ Clue and as soon as Don Q posted on his Instagram account a picture of him hanging out with DJ Clue, Fiddy slammed Don Q.

Sharing a picture of DJ Clue and Don Q, the “Power” actor/creator wrote in the caption that the “Bag on Me” rapper deserved a punch. “he gotta get [a punch emoji] popped in da mouth, i wish i knew yall was right there, @djclue i should have the little homies go f**k up your parties till they won’t even book you in the city,” so Fiddy captioned it.

Fans gave mixed reactions to Fofty’s post. Suggesting the rapper to let go, someone wrote in the comment section, “You still on this?” Another user, however, thought that 50 was “one funny a** n***a.” Meanwhile, one other said that “this is not the energy we need right now in this climate Uncle 50.”

<br />

The tension between 50 Cent and DJ Clue started after 50 criticized the radio personality because he believed Clue didn’t want to play the Pop Smoke‘s album “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” because of a petty reason.

Calling Clue a “fool,” Fiddy said that he “got in his feelings, and said he not playing POP Smoke new joint because he didn’t get the record first.” He continued to write, “F**K YOU CLUE, @funkflex been kicking your a** up and down the street for years you little r****d. I done sold 30 million records you think I give a f**k if you play my music, is you dumb n***a?”

Fiddy went on saying that Clue should “get a punch in the face.” He elaborated, “I don’t know why, but I’m almost sure you gone get punched in the face. Nothing crazy just a lower case L You know the vibes n***a.”

Fiddy deleted his post afterward, but it looks like Clue had already read the post and took to his own account to announce that he’d be playing Pop Smoke’s album all day long on his radio. “We Repping For My Guy @Realpopsmoke All Day On @Power1051 . Including 9pm When I’m Playing The Entire Album Tune In Power1051Fm.Com or Download The @IheartRadio App & Stream It Live,” he said. “P.S.: We Didn’t Wake Up This Morning & Plan This.”