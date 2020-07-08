Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s Son Zuma Broke Both Arms and Got Stitches

Instagram

The 11-year-old boy broke his right arm and got stitches following a bike accident and while, nursing his injuries, he fell off again and broke his left arm.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale‘s 11-year-old son Zuma broke both of his arms within weeks of each other.

The former couple’s middle son suffered the most recent break this week after falling off his bike, Bush rocker Gavin revealed on cooking vlog “What’s Cooking”.

“Yesterday, my little boy, Zuma, he had an accident (and) broke his left arm on his bike,” he said. “He got a gash in his leg and five stitches.”

And while the incident was scary enough on its own, it came just six weeks after Zuma broke his right arm.

“When he first got here … in four hours he fell off a chair and broke his right arm,” he sighed. “So now that’s just healed and he (breaks) his left arm.”

And while Zuma is now “all fixed up,” Gavin praised his son’s bravery amid the health battle, admitting that while it’s horrible watching any of his children get hurt, he’d “be terrified if any of the other kids had to go through what (Zuma) went through, because he’s by far the toughest.”

“He’s amazing. He’s got the kids’ Motrin, he does his drugs every six hours to bring the pain down. And he’s doing fine. I have to remind him to not lean on his broken arm,” Gavin smiled.

The 54-year-old musician also shares sons Kingston, 14, and Apollo, six, with Gwen, and has a 31-year-old daughter Daisy with singer Pearl Lowe.