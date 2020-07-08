Former Miss Colombia Daniella Alvarez Happily Dancing Weeks After Having Her Leg Amputated

Instagram

The beauty queen is joined by her ‘favorite partner’ brother Ricki Alvarez as they twirl and move their bodies to Elvis Crespo’s ‘Besos de Coral’ while sporting huge smiles.

Former Miss Colombia Daniella Alvarez is bouncing back. The 32-year-old pageant queen recently treated her Instagram to a video of her happily dancing, just three weeks after having her leg amputated.

In the one-minute video, Daniella was joined by her “favorite partner,” who is her brother Ricki Alvarez. The pair hugged tightly as they twirled and moved their bodies to Elvis Crespo‘s “Besos de Coral.” Throughout the video, they were seen sporting huge smiles on their faces.

At one point, Ricky dipped his sister beautifully. “Putting swing to life with my favorite partner @rickialvarezv. No matter the difficulties,” Daniella wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “We must be resilient in life!”

Her brother responded to the heartwarming post in the comment section. “My favorite partner forever!” Ricky wrote.

According to Hola, Daniella had her left foot and part of her left leg amputated last month due to complications from a routine surgery. Doctors removed a lump in her abdomen, but blood to her left leg got cut off, which led doctors to amputate her leg to prevent other medical issues.

Back on June 14, Daniella uploaded a series of photos on Instagram following her surgery. “I love my body the same as before, and am happy to be in the world and be able to tackle all of the new challenges that lay ahead,” she shared. “I know that with God’s help everything is possible. ‘Feet, why do I need them when I have wings to fly.’ Let’s keep moving forward.”

Prior to leaving the hospital on June 26, the beauty queen took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message that read, “I will never settle until the good is better and the best is excellent. Twelve days ago, I underwent surgery for the last time and until today I have not stopped dedicating myself to overcoming my obstacles… Here I go, full of strength and dreams.”