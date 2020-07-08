Foreign ministers of Five Eyes group nations discussed HK on call: official By

OTTAWA () – Foreign ministers from the Five Eyes intelligence sharing group discussed the situation in Hong Kong during a conference call on Wednesday, a Canadian government official told .
The official declined to elaborate. The Five Eyes groups Canada, the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand.
Separately, Canada’s Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne tweeted on Wednesday that he discussed with his counterparts from the other countries many issues regarding international peace and security.
Beijing imposed a new national security legislation on Hong Kong last week despite protests from residents of the island and Western nations, setting China’s freest city and a major financial hub on a more authoritarian track.
Since then Canada has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and said it could boost immigration from the former British colony.
