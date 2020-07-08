FBI Confirms: We’re Investigating The ‘Lynching’ Of Vauhxx Booker!!

The FBI informed MTO News that it’s investigating the reported assault of a Black man by a group of white men at a southern Indiana lake. We were the first to report on the incident – link here.

Vauhxx Booker, a civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, claims that a gang of Confederate flag wearing White men pinned him against a tree, shouted racial slurs as one of them threatened to “get a noose” at Monroe Lake near Bloomington over the Fourth of July weekend.

Much of the assault was captured on cellphone video by Booker’s acquaintances.

MTO News reached out to the FBI for comment and spokeswoman Chris Bavender told us, “The FBI is investigating. We have no further comment,”

Here’s Vauhxx’s account of what happened:

I don't want to recount this, but I was almost the victim of an attempted lynching. I don't want this to have happened to me or anyone. It hurts my soul, and my pride, but there are multiple witnesses and it can't be hidden or avoided. On July 4th evening others and me were victims of what I would describe as a hate crime. I was attacked by five white men (with confederate flags) who literally threatened to lynch me in front of numerous witnesses.

Here is the video: