FBI Confirms: We’re Investigating The ‘Lynching’ Of Vauhxx Booker!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
18

The FBI informed MTO News that it’s investigating the reported assault of a Black man by a group of white men at a southern Indiana lake. We were the first to report on the incident – link here.

Vauhxx Booker, a civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, claims that a gang of Confederate flag wearing White men pinned him against a tree, shouted racial slurs as one of them threatened to “get a noose” at Monroe Lake near Bloomington over the Fourth of July weekend.

Much of the assault was captured on cellphone video by Booker’s acquaintances.

