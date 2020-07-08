Eero’s three-pack of mesh Wi-FI routers is down to $170

If you want to get more out of your internet connection, buying a mesh Wi-Fi system is a smart way to cover more of your home in reliable Wi-Fi signal — and today is a good time to jump in. That’s because a three-pack of Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers is down to $170 at Best Buy and Amazon. It usually costs $250, and with this $80 discount, it’s almost like getting one of the routers for no cost. Plus, your purchase will include a free Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker. Those normally cost around $50.

My colleague Dan Seifert reviewed this Eero model, and he praised it for being easy to set up and use. It isn’t the fastest mesh Wi-Fi system, though, and he notes that mostly comes down to their lack of a third 5GHz band, which the more expensive Eero Pro features. Having this band helps to keep internet speeds from dropping off when your devices are connected to nodes located farther away from your modem — which is to say that, with this model, the speed degrades as you move farther away from the router connected to your modem via Ethernet. Still, this Eero system nails maintaining a solid connection with devices.

Photo: August

Another good deal is on August’s latest Wi-Fi smart lock. It normally sells for $250, and Wellbots is offering Verge readers 10 percent off, which is the best deal we’ve seen for this model yet. Enter THEVERGELOCK at checkout (specifically by clicking the “show order summary” button near the price total as you enter your shipping information) to save. Your total cost will be $224, and it’s a tax-free purchase if you live outside the state of New York.

Setting up this lock is easy. It’s compatible with most deadbolt locks in the US, and installation is easy and quick. Compared to the previous generation, this fourth-generation model on sale today is considerably smaller.