Donations for Nick Cordero Reach $1 Million After He Lost Battle With Coronavirus

There was a huge influx of donations on the crowdfunding site after the ‘Bullets Over Broadway’ star passed away following a never-ending battle with coronavirus.

Nick Cordero‘s GoFundMe page is fast approaching the $1 million mark, just days after the Broadway star’s passing.

The fundraising campaign was started when the “Bullets Over Broadway” star was admitted to hospital earlier this year (20), with the intention that the money would be used by his wife Amanda Kloots to help pay the medical bills.

But following Nick’s tragic death on Sunday (05Jul20), there was a huge influx of generous donations – so much so that the current total stood at $986,450 (£780,745) as WENN went to press.

Nick’s close friend Zach Braff also opened up about the actor’s passing on the latest episode of his “Fake Doctors, Real Friends” podcast on Tuesday as he recalled how difficult it was not to be able to fully support Amanda as she stayed with him and girlfriend Florence Pugh during her husband’s ordeal.

“This is how f**king tragic it was – she would be 10 feet away from us, Florence and I, and sobbing, and we couldn’t go hug her. We would literally stand 10 feet away from her and watch our friend sobbing,” he said.

Zach added that doctors had told Amanda her husband’s lungs looked like “Swiss cheese” following his deathly battle with Covid-19, and that while he sometimes showed brief signs of improving, he never came back fully.

“He just deteriorated, deteriorated, deteriorated, until the point where they put them on the ventilator and then he never came back,” he said. “He kind of woke up for a little bit and there was some exciting moments where they would say, ‘Nick if you can hear us look up’ and he would do that, but he wouldn’t do it all the time. It was only occasionally.”

Zach concluded by urging fans to use Nick’s story as a reason to wear masks when out and about amid the pandemic.