Damian Lewis Reunites With ‘Homeland’ Producer for Spy Series

The upcoming Cold War thriller called ‘A Spy Among Friends’ will be based on a real-life British intelligence officer and KGB double agent named Kim Philby.

One-time James Bond casting favourites Damian Lewis and Dominic West are joining forces for new Cold War thriller “A Spy Among Friends“.

The stars of TV hits “Billions” and “The Affair” will front the six-episode limited series, which will reunite Lewis with his “Homeland” executive producer Alexander Cary.

The story centres on real-life British intelligence officer and KGB double agent Kim Philby, portrayed by West, and his complex relationship with MI6 colleague Nicholas Elliott. Philby famously defected to the Soviet Union in the 1950s.

The small screen project is based on Ben Macintyre‘s 2014 book “A Spy Among Friends: Kim Philby and the Great Betrayal“.

Nick Murphy will direct the series, which is scheduled to debut on the streaming service BritBox in 2021.