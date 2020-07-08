D.L. Hughley To Kanye West: You Can’t Be Humane & A Black Trump Supporter

D.L. Hughley is not a fan of Kanye West’s announcement that he is running for president — the comedian says that you cannot be “humane” and support President Donald Trump.

“It’s impossible to be humane and a Black Trump supporter,” D.L. said on The Clay Cane Show. “It’s impossible to do that based on all the things he does and continues to do. The things he says and how detrimental he’s been. I can’t think of one Black Trump supporter that I find redeemable in the most basic way. Name me one that isn’t bat sh*t crazy. Name me one. Like, Diamond and Silk or Kanye or Candace Owens — name me one that is even a slightly redeemable human being.”

He also added, “I think you can be a Black Republican and be a redeemable human being. You can’t be a Black Trump supporter and be a redeemable human being. You can’t.”

