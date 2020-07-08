Colin Jost Says Scarlett Johansson Is to Blame for Viral Guitar Moment on SNL

Jost continued, “It was so perfectly framed there and then everyone pointed it out and I was like, how can I be so dumb? I had no awareness of it at all.”

This actually isn’t the first time the 38-year-old has addressed the guitar incident. Ahead of the second at-home SNL, Jost posted a screengrab of his famous Weekend Update segment to Instagram, writing, “My favorite observation from last episode, even among my fellow cast members, was: ‘Great job including the guitar, douchebag.'”

“This might sound incomprehensible but I did not know it was on the couch, let alone perfectly framed behind me,” Jost added. “I have never, nor do I pretend to play, the guitar. Nor do I physically understand how it works. I just Mr Magoo’ed into having a guitar behind me.”