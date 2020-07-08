Christian Cooper Will Not Cooperate In The Investigation Against Amy Cooper Following The Central Park Incident

As many of you know, back in May, Amy Cooper made headlines after she falsely called authorities on a black man who asked her to put her dog on a leash while they were in New York’s Central Park. As a result, Amy not only lost her job, but she temporarily lost her dog, but they have since been reunited. As we previously reported, it was revealed that Amy was being charged for the incident. However, it looks like Christian Cooper (no relation), the man that Amy called the police on, will not be cooperating when it comes to the investigation.

According to the New York Times, Christian said, “On the one hand, she’s already paid a steep price. That’s not enough of a deterrent to others? Bringing her more misery just seems like piling on.”

Nonetheless, Christian did acknowledge that he realizes there is a greater principle that is being presented in the incident. He continued to say, “So if the DA feels the need to pursue charges, he should pursue charges. But he can do that without me.” His decision to participate in the investigation may bring about some issues when it comes to the case.

As previously reported, Amy will be charged with making a false police report–a misdemeanor punishable up to one year in jail.

On Monday, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., the district attorney said, “Today our office initiated a prosecution of Amy Cooper for falsely reporting an incident in the third degree. We are strongly committed to holding perpetrators of this conduct accountable.”

Christian’s viral video showed Amy frantically calling the police on him and claiming that he was threatening her life when he was in fact not.

Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm — Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020

