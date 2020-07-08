Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down Hater Asking Her If She Has ‘Cancer’ for Looking ‘Unrecognizable’

WENN

While most of the cookbook author’s followers are raving about her enviable skin in the comment section of her Instagram post, a troll apparently thinks the opposite.

Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to getting a lot of hateful comments. However, that doesn’t make the model get used to it and be able to just ignore the comments. Recently, the cookbook author fiercely clapped back at an Instagram user who said that she looked “unrecognizable” in a new Instagram video.

The video in question saw Chrissy flaunted her skin which looked so youthful and dewy in response to her fans asking her to share her “skincare regimen.” In the Monday, July 6 post, the wife of John Legend later detailed in length about cleansers, creams, facials and lotions that she’s been using to look so amazing.

While most of her followers raved about her skin in the comment section, a troll apparently thought the opposite. The person wrote, “Ok…this isn’t her or some app that changed her face. I had to look back and forth like 4 times…either she dropped 50 lbs overnight or has cancer…this isn’t right.”

Chrissy caught wind of the disrespectful remark and sarcastically replied, “What would you prefer?” The user then apologized to her but still insisted that the mother of two looked “unrecognizable” in the clip. Chrissy didn’t hold back in her response, writing, “Why do you think I owe you anything, especially after what you’ve said? You know you don’t actually know me in real life, right? Thank god.”

Some fans were amused by the “Lip Sync Battle” host’s response to the hater. “chrissyteigen are you secretly Canadian? That was the politest ‘F… you’ I have seen in awhile,” a fan joked. Someone else added, “@chrissyteigen I think In a bizarre way she is trying to say you look beautiful maybe?!….it’s the cheekbone and jawline envy coming through in the message to me.”