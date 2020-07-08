Charlamagne Tha God Is Team T.I. in His Hypothetical ‘Verzuz’ Battle With 50 Cent

WENN

Meanwhile, during an interview with AllDef’s ‘Roast This’, the ‘Friends and Family Hustle’ star reveals that Fiddy isn’t his first choice as he initially wants to go against Jay-Z.

It remains to be seen if T.I. will ever have a “Verzuz” battle with 50 Cent. However, should the “In Da Club” rapper accept Tip’s challenge for the song battle, the latter has already one person that will be in his team and that’s Charlamagne Tha God.

The “Breakfast Club” host revealed that he believed Tip would beat Fiddy in a recent episode of the radio show. “Love everything that 50 Cent is about when it comes to his business, but in that Verzuz versus T.I., y’all know I’m on record as saying T.I. is one of my top five to seven favorite rappers of all time, I think T.I. washes 50 Cent in a Verzuz battle,” so he said.

“When you put together [T.I.’s] own catalog [and] features, it’s not even close,” CTG went on to reason. “It’s really not.”

Meanwhile, T.I. is pretty confident with his catalog as well. During an interview with AllDef‘s “Roast This”, the “Friends & Family Hustle” star shared that he can top Fofty. “I’m doper,” said T.I. “I don’t care who sold however many records.”

“I don’t care who has more number ones whether that means I’m up, meaning I have more number ones, more records sold, less records sold. Don’t care about that. I think my catalog is doper,” he added.

Additionally, Tip revealed that 50 wasn’t his first choice for his song battle opponent. “To be honest with you man, I want [Jay-Z!” the husband of Tiny (Tameka Cottle]) said. “Who can see [Jay-Z] sitting down to do a battle? If I’m a billionaire, I’m not finna do that, either, but me and 50 ain’t that far off. As far as our confidence, as far as our bankrolls go, we kinda neck and neck, whether he wants to [admit] it or not. And another thing, it’s personality. I need somebody who has a personality that won’t be so intimidated by my bravado.”

T.I. challenged Fiddy for a “Verzuz” battle on the latter’s birthday on Monday. “For your birthday, I offer you a challenge, sir,” Tip said in a video that he shared on Instagram. “Pull your a** up with 20 of your records, sit across from me, and get this work, man.”

“But, I understand if you don’t want to answer to that challenge. Because last time you got challenged Kanye West dusted your a** off, so, you might not wanna do that. Well, guess who ain’t scared of your mothaf***in’ a**, 50?” he went on saying, referencing to the “Clash of the Titans” episode of BET’s 106 & Park featuring Kanye and Fofty as they discussed their respective albums “Graduation” and “Curtis” which were released at the same time.