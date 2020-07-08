BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, BSV, ADA, LTC, BNB, CRO, EOS By Cointelegraph

Price Analysis 7/8: BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, BSV, ADA, LTC, BNB, CRO, EOS



Altcoins have been buzzing around this week and this has reduced Bitcoin’s (BTC) dominance to 63%. Pantera Capital founder Dan Morehead believes that altcoins are going to outperform , the top-ranked asset on CoinMarketCap, over the next couple of years. This does not mean that Morehead is negative on Bitcoin price because he clarified that the firm expects Bitcoin to “to go up a ton, but altcoins will go up even more.”

However, investors should be careful about what they invest because pump and dump schemes and liquidity issues continue to plague many altcoins. Take for example, the recent TikTok challenge which saw Dogecoin (DOGE) price pump by more than 60% in 24-hours.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph