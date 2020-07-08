Britney Spears Sparks More Concern After Looking Like a ‘Nervous Wreck’ in New Video

Instagram

Fans point out that the pop superstar’s voice sounds really shaky in the video, which finds her answering fans’ questions that range from her favorite song to her favorite food.

–

Britney Spears has another new video posted on her Instagram account, and it successfully made her fans grow even worried about her mental health. This was all because they thought that the “Oops! …I Did It Again” singer looked like a “nervous wreck” in the clip shared on Wednesday, July 8.

In the video, Britney was answering fans’ questions that ranged from her favorite song to her favorite food. “So, a lot of my fans have been asking me a lot of questions during my comments. I listened, and so now, I’m going to answer all of your questions,” she said. “My favorite song is ‘Toxic’, that I’ve done. And I have no idea what my favorite song in the whole world is.”

“My favorite place to visit is Hawaii and Turks and Caicos. Turks and Caicos is a little bit more jungley and more tropical. There’s not that many people there, it’s a small island. And it basically has the cleanest food, the most beautiful ocean. The spot is amazing, and it’s my favorite place to visit,” the blonde beauty continued. “What’s my favorite food? It’s a chili hot dog.”

<br />

Those who watched the video pointed out that her voice sounded so shaky and how she nervously moved side to side. “Why does she look like that. She looks so scared,” a concerned fan commented. “Her voice is really shaky and doesn’t sound like her normal voice… something is def off,” one other said, as an individual wrote, “The questions… They way she is moving… I can’t with it.”

Britney previously made her fans worried about her well-being when she posted a video in which she showed off a bouquet of flowers. At first, the video seemed all normal, but it was what she did next that sparked people’s concern. The “Hold It Against Me” songstress walked in and out of the frame over and over again without saying a thing and without a clear intention.