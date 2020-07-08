Breaking Down the Drama Between TikTok Exes Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson

In a separate statement, Chase, known to fans as Lil Huddy, also addressed the breakup.

“Charli is such an amazing person and I am so beyond grateful and blessed to have spent the time I spent with her. We will always be friends and she will always hold a special place in my heart for the rest of my life,” he wrote. “We are sorry it’s taken so long to come forward, but this was something we wanted to process privately first.”

Since their split was announced, many fans have wondered about the reason behind the breakup. Now, new details appear to be emerging about the drama between the stars.

In a since-deleted message, Chase addressed speculation about his involvement with fellow TikTok star Nessa Barrett. Shutting down any cheating rumors, Chase said that he and Charli were broken up when he shared a kiss with Nessa.