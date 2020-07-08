Boozy nurse sparked air rage chaos after hammering vodka on flight to Turkey

A boozy nurse who sparked air rage chaos after hammering vodka on a flight to Turkey has been described by a judge as ‘every passenger’s worst nightmare’.

Katherine Heyes caused four hours of mayhem and made at least one child burst into tears on the Thomas Cook holiday flight from Manchester Airport to Antalya after boarding with two female pals.

The 29-year-old became ‘manic’ and abusive towards the flight crew on the Thomas Cook flight after they found an empty bottle of vodka near her seat.







The ‘hysterical’ veterinary nurse was screaming and shouting at her surrounding passengers and crew, a court in Manchester heard.

The Manchester Evening News reports how children became upset during the ‘chaotic’ incident and one passenger said Heyes’ behaviour led to the flight being the ‘worst experience’ she has ever had while travelling.

Heyes, from Wigan,Lancashire, was told by a judge at Minshull Street Crown Court that she should be ‘ashamed’ as she avoided jail.

The court heard how on Saturday, May 18 last year, the defendant boarded the flight with two female friends.

She appeared ‘friendly’ at first, prosecutor Peter Hall told the court, but then cabin crew members noticed that she was drunk.

“During the flight, cabin crew noticed the defendant and her friend going into the toilet together carrying a large beach bag”, Mr Hall added.

“They were advised to use the toilet one at a .

“During the flight it then became obvious that the defendant and her two friends in her group were drunk.

“Cabin crew members described the defendant as being particularly drunk and her speech was slurred.”

The crew then found an empty bottle of vodka where the group were sitting and removed it.

The woman were told not to drink any more alcohol on the flight, but Heyes became ‘hysterical’.







“The defendant was hysterical and screaming and her behaviour was described as manic”, the prosecutor told the court.

“The atmosphere in the cabin was described as chaotic. Children on board the aircraft were particularly upset and one was crying.

“One passenger said it was the worst experience she has ever had on a flight.”

As there was only 40 minutes of the journey left, the flight continued on its path to Turkey and local police spoke to Heyes once the plane had landed.

Mitigating, defence lawyer Rachel Shenton said her client – who has no previous convictions – is of ‘impeccable character’ and is ‘ashamed’ of her actions.

“She works full- and is plainly a much-loved family member, colleague and friend”, Ms Shenton added.

“She is not a heavy drinker despite the seriousness of this offence, she doesn’t drink spirits and rarely travels. This was a perfect storm.

“No actual violence was used, she wasn’t arrested and taken off the plane. She was allowed to collect her bags and carry on with her holiday.

“She was told by her father that police had contacted her in the UK telling her that they wanted to speak to her.

“It took her three years to qualify as a veterinary nurse and she hopes to continue in her role.”

Ms Shenton asked Judge John Edwards – given her client’s mitigation – to avoid sending her to custody immediately.

The judge agreed and sentenced Heyes to a community order, but told her; ‘you are every passenger’s worst nightmare’.

“Behaviour like yours is not only deeply unpleasant for everyone but it can cause hazards and danger”, Judge Edwards added.

“You were ‘out of it’ as you said. You should be ashamed and I think you are.”

Heyes pleaded guilty to an offence of entering an aircraft when drunk.

She was sentenced to a 12 month community order made up of 80 hours of unpaid work.

She also has to pay £250 in court costs.