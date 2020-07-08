Blackhawks not considering name change

While the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians are considering name changes, one NHL team isn’t.

The Chicago Blackhawks have no intention of changing their name, according to CBC, and issued a statement of defending their longtime nickname.

“The Chicago Blackhawks name and logo symbolizes an important and historic person, Black Hawk of Illinois’ Sac & Fox Nation, whose leadership and life has inspired generations of Native Americans, veterans and the public,” the team’s statement began, according to the Sun-Times (h/t CBC).

“We celebrate Black Hawk’s legacy by offering ongoing reverent examples of Native American culture, traditions and contributions, providing a platform for genuine dialogue with local and national Native American groups. As the team’s popularity grew over the past decade, so did that platform and our work with these important organizations.”

While they aren’t going to change the name, the team has invited Native American groups to games for pregame ovations and in-game performances. On the team’s official website, a section titled “Legacy of the Black Hawk” can be found.

Some Native American groups, though, are offended by the team’s mascot who’s named “Tommy Hawk,” citing that it’s offensive. Chicago has no intention of changing the mascot either.