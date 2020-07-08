‘Batwoman’: Ruby Rose Reacts to Javicia Leslie Recast in Season 2

RELATED STORIES

There’s a new leading lady behind the cowl on Batwoman… and the former leading lady is just fine with the choice, actually.

Javicia Leslie landed the lead role on The CW’s superhero drama — a role vacated by Ruby Rose, who exited the series back in May after one season. But Rose is supporting Leslie, lauding the God Friended Me actress in an Instagram post on Wednesday: “OMG!! This is amazing!! I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman. I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape. You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can’t wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing!!”

Leslie will play a new character, Ryan Wilder, when Batwoman returns for Season 2 next January. (The CW’s character description makes it clear that Ryan Wilder is “nothing like Kate Kane,” the role formerly played by Rose.) “I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television,” she said in a statement, “and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show, which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Rose left the series in dramatic fashion, announcing that “I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.” Sources on the production indicated that Rose balked at the long hours required to star in a weekly TV series that shoots in Vancouver, which led to a mutual “breakup” with the show.

Rose’s character Kate Kane will not be killed off next season, showrunner Caroline Dries has said, adding that “her disappearance will be one of the mysteries of Season 2.”