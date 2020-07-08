Bad Bunny Becomes Playboy’s Second Man to Land Solo Cover

Instagram

Grazing the magazine’s first digital edition with two covers, the Puerto Rican rapper discusses his rise to the top, his new music and his experience as an ally to the LGBTQ community.

–

Latin rapper Bad Bunny has made Playboy magazine history by becoming the only man to land a solo cover, other than late founder Hugh Hefner.

The Puerto Rican artist graces the outlet’s first digital edition with two covers for a story titled, “Bad Bunny Is Not Playing God”, in which he discusses his rise to the top, and new music, and his experience as an ally to the LGBTQ community, having featured same-sex relationships in the recent video to his Sech collaboration, “Ignorantes”.

“I do all of this and I’m not even sure what (impact) I cause,” he shared. “It’s not until someone comes up to me and tells me, ‘Man, thank you,’ that I realise the impact.”

The “Mia” star goes on to insist that when it comes to sex, there’s a “giant world” to explore.

“Everyone is free to see it as they want and do it with whoever they want, however they want, with infinite possibilities,” he said.

“In the end, we are human beings. Everybody feels, everybody falls in love with whoever they’re meant to.”

<br />

The accompanying photos were shot in Miami, Florida, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, and feature Bad Bunny in various poses, including as a semi-naked Greek god, while another features the rapper sporting a colourful manicure, complete with mini jewel accessories.