Ayesha Curry Dishes on Gabrielle Union’s Relationship Advice, Keeping Fit in Quarantine & More!

As Ayesha Curry put it, she’s not exactly “managing” being quarantined with her and Stephen Curry‘s three kids—”it’s just happening,” she laughed while catching up with E!’s Justin Sylvester on the latest Daily Pop.

It certainly doesn’t help that, according to the 31-year-old celebrity chef, July is the “busiest month” for the Currys.

“All of [the kids’] birthdays are in July. Our anniversary is in July…and so we’re just in the thick of celebrating and finding the bright spots in life right now amidst all the chaos,” she said.

As fans surely recall, it was revealed a few months ago—when Ayesha and Steph joined friends Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union for an Instagram Live—that if Ayesha would’ve followed Gabrielle’s advice back in the day, she might not be celebrating her wedding anniversary this month!

“I was like, ‘You guys, the likelihood of this working out is very low and you should just break up now and have sex with other people,'” Gabrielle confessed. “I used a little bit more different language but is that not what I told y’all both?”