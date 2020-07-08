Apple Stores Now Offering ‘Shop With a Specialist’ Appointments

Apple retail stores are now accepting appointments from customers who want to book a time at a local store to make a purchase with the one-on-one help of an Apple specialist, similar to Genius Bar reservations.

The continued spread of the coronavirus in the United States and other countries has led Apple to implement safety measures that include limiting the number of people in a store, and as points out, that can lead to long lines as customers wait to enter. With the new appointment system, those who plan ahead can skirt the lines with a reservation at a specific time.

Specialist appointments can be booked through the Apple Store app by searching for a local Apple Store and then selecting the “Shop with a Specialist” option on the store page. From there, customers can choose which product they’re interested in and pick a time to visit the Apple Store.

Appointments are available in 15 to 30 minute increments throughout the day depending on store location, with customers able to book up to three days ahead of their visit.