Anthony Anderson Jokingly Calls Kanye West ‘Crazy Black President’ Following His Presidential Bid

WENN

The ‘Black-ish’ star, who replaces Jimmy Kimmel during his hiatus, tackles the GOOD music founder’s headline-making plan to run for 2020 presidential election in a new episode of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

–

Amid Jimmy Kimmel‘s hiatus from “Jimmy Kimmel Live!“, Anthony Anderson is among celebrities who take over his hosting duty on the late night show. In the Monday, July 6 episode, the “Black-ish” star tackled Kanye West‘s headline-making 2020 presidential bid.

“Wow, President Kanye,” Anthony said in the episode. “That’s right–Yeezy wants to be Preezy and you know, laugh all you want, but this would be historic because, while this country has had a Black president, we’ve never had a crazy Black president.”





He went on to say, “It should be pointed out that Kanye still has to register with the Federal Election Commission, collect enough signatures to get on the ballot, create a campaign platform and he’s already missed the to file as an independent candidate in a bunch of states. But other than that, he good.”

Kanye sparked debate when he tweeted on July 4, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”

Despite the announcement, the Yeezy designer has not officially registered as a candidate, created a campaign committee or taken any traditional steps involved with a run for office. While some people suspected that it’s just a marketing ploy to promote his upcoming project, his wife Kim Kardashian and the likes of Elon Musk, Masika Kalysha, Rose McGowan, 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign have declared that he would have their support.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump didn’t seem to be bothered by Ye’s political aspiration. Praising the 43-tear-old artist/entrepreneur for having “a real voice,” he revealed in an interview with Real Clear Politics in the Oval Office on Tuesday, July 7 that it would be “very interesting” to have the GOOD Music founder joining the race for the office.