Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fish Guide for July 2020

Fishing has always been a massive part of Animal Crossing games, and the latest entry, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, is no exception. Besides selling fish for money, villagers fill out the collections in their museums and compete in seasonal fishing tourneys.

Since Animal Crossing likes to mimic real-world seasons, the fish you might find in the winter aren’t always the same as the summer swimmers. Fish availability can also vary by the time of day, weather, and location. After all, it would be pretty strange to catch a shark in a pond or a river.

To fish, you’ll need a fishing rod. You’ll start with a recipe for a flimsy fishing rod, which breaks often. You can eventually upgrade that and other tools. Catching fish is easy once you know what to look for. Fish often nibble a few times before grabbing on to your line, but when they do, the bob sinks underwater, and you can hear a louder “plop” sound.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons also steps up the realism by adding northern and southern hemisphere options, which will change when fish are available.

New fish available in the Northern Hemisphere in July include the Sweetfish, Napoleonfish, Pufferfish, Blue Marlin, and Ocean Sunfish. The tadpole leave after this month, as does the zebra turkeyfish, which comes back shortly in July.

In the Southern Hemisphere, there aren’t any new fish currently being added to the list. However, there also isn’t any fish leaving. This will give you a little extra time to catch those pesky fish that have been eluding you.

Here’s a guide to all the fish available right now in each location and how much they sell for in Nook’s Cranny. Remember that CJ will pay double what the Nooks pay for fish.

Northern hemisphere

Pale chub: River, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (200 bells)

Crucian carp: River, all day (160 bells)

Dace: River, 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. (240 bells)

Carp: Pond, all day (200 bells)

Koi: Pond, 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. (4,000 bells)

Goldfish: Pond, all day (1,300 bells)

Pop-eyed goldfish: Pond, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (1,300 bells)

Ranchu goldfish: Pond, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (4,500 bells)

Killifish: Pond, all day (300 bells)

Crawfish: Pond, all day (200 bells)

Snapping turtle: River, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. (5,000 bells)

Tadpole: Pond, all day (100 bells)

Frog: Pond, all day (120 bells)

Freshwater goby: River, 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. (400 bells)

Catfish: Pond, 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. (800 bells)

Giant snakehead: Pond, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (5,500 bells)

Bluegill: River, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (18o bells)

Black bass: River, all day (400 bells)

Tilapia: River, all day (800 bells)

Sweetfish: River, all day (900 bells)

Guppy: River, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (1,300 bells)

Nibble fish: River, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (1,500 bells)

Anglefish: River, 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. (3,000 bells)

Betta: River, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (2,500 bells)

Neon tetra: River, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (500 bells)

Rainbowfish: River, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (800 bells)

Piranha: River, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. (2,500 bells)

Arowana: River, 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. (10,000 bells)

Dorado: River, 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. (15,000 bells)

Gar: Pond, 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. (6,000 bells)

Arapaima: River, 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. (10,000 bells)

Saddled bichir: River, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. (4,000 bells)

Sea horse: Sea, all day (1,100 bells)

Clownfish: Sea, all day (650 bells)

Surgeonfish: Sea, all day (1,000 bells)

Butterflyfish: Sea, all day (1,000 bells)

Napoleonfish: Sea, 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. (10,000 bells)

Zebra turkeyfish: Sea, all day (500 bells)

Pufferfish: Sea, all day (250 bells)

Anchovy: Sea, 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. (200 bells)

Horse mackerel: Sea, all day (150 bells)

Barred knifejaw: Sea, all day (5,000 bells)

Sea bass: Sea, all day (400 bells)

Red snapper: Sea, all day (3,000 bells)

Olive flounder: Sea, all day (800 bells)

Squid: Sea, all day (500 bells)

Ribbon eel: Sea, all day (600 bells)

Blue marlin: Pier, all day (10,000 bells)

Giant trevally: Pier, all day (4,500 bells)

Mahi-mahi: Pier, all day (6,000 bells)

Ocean sunfish: Sea, 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. (4,000 bells)

Saw shark: Sea, 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. (12,000 bells)

Hammerhead shark: Sea, 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. (8,000 bells)

Great white shark: Sea, 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. (15,000 bells)

Whale shark: Sea, all day (13,000 bells)

Suckerfish: Sea, all day (1,500 bells)

Barreleye: Sea, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. (15,000 bells)

Coelacanth: Sea (raining), all day (15,000 bells)

Southern hemisphere

Bitterling: River, all day (900 bells)

Pale chub: River, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (200 bells)

Crucian carp: River, all day (160 bells)

Dace: River, 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. (160 bells)

Carp: Pond, all day (300 bells)

Koi: Pond, 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. (4,000 bells)

Goldfish: Pond, all day (1,300 bells)

Pop-eyed goldfish: Pond, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (1,300 bells)

Ranchu goldfish: Pond, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (4,500 bells)

Freshwater goby: River, 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. (400 bells)

Bluegill: River, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (180 bells)

Yellow perch: River, all day (300 bells)

Black bass: River, all day (400 bells)

Pond smelt: River, all day (500 bells)

Stringfish: River (clifftop), 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. (15,000 bells)

Sturgeon: River (mouth), all day (10,000 bells)

Sea butterfly: Sea, all day (1,000 bells)

Blowfish: Sea, 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. (5,000 bells)

Anchovy: Sea, 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. (200 bells)

Horse mackerel: Sea, all day (150 bells)

Sea bass: Sea, all day (400 bells)

Red snapper: Sea, all day (3,000 bells)

Dab: Sea, all day (300 bells)

Olive flounder: Sea, all day (800 bells)

Squid: Sea, all day (500 bells)

Tuna: Pier, all day (7,000 bells)

Blue marlin: Pier, all day (10,000 bells)

Football fish: Sea, 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. (2,500 bells)

Oarfish: Sea, all day (9,000 bells)

Barreleye: Sea, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. (15,000 bells)

Coelacanth: Sea (raining), all day (15,00 bells)

