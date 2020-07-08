‘American Idol’ Alum Chris Sligh Hospitalized With Double Pneumonia After Covid-19 Diagnosis

Instagram

The former contestant of the singing competition has been hospitalized with double pneumonia after he tested positive for coronavirus along with his wife and two young kids.

“American Idol” alum Chris Sligh has contracted double pneumonia after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 42-year-old singer, who appeared on the U.S. TV talent show in 2007 and finished in the top 10, told People on Tuesday (07Jul20) that he was admitted to hospital on Monday as his struggle with the coronavirus became harder to manage on his own.

“Chris was admitted to the hospital on July 6 after 2 days of symptoms becoming more serious,” the family said in a statement. “He was diagnosed with double pneumonia and is at home recovering. The Sligh family is grateful for the outpouring of love and prayer from friends and fans, and want people to understand how serious this disease is. Wear masks, social distance and vote Donald Trump out of the White House in November.”

Chris’ wife Sarah and their two children, Keira, nine, and seven-year-old McCartney also all tested positive for the disease, but the kids have “completely recovered” and his spouse is “doing wonderful in her recovery.”