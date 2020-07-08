A closer look at Android running on the Microsoft Surface Duo (video)

Microsoft’s Surface Duo is coming soon, and the company has been working hard on finalizing the version of Android that will be shipping on Surface Duo later this year. Microsoft has released several emulator builds over the last few months, with each one progressing with new changes, bug fixes, and overall polish.

Not only that, but Microsoft has been working behind the scenes to update most of its own Android apps with support for Surface Duo, this includes Microsoft Launcher, Outlook, OneDrive, OneNote, Office, and many more. To showcase these new features and changes, we’ve gone hands-on with the latest emulator build and customized it extensively to make it look and feel like an actual Surface Duo.

Now, this still isn’t final, so more features and changes could show up between now and when the product ships.

Keep in mind that many of the features and app experiences seen in the video aren’t part of the emulator by default. We showcase new features such as app groups in Microsoft Launcher, that lets you open two apps at the same time under one icon, as well as app spanning in OneDrive, Edge, and Office. We also showcase the updated gesture animations and demo how dual-screens can enhance your workflow.

Surface Duo specs

Surface Duo itself is launching later this year with a Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. It has two 5.6-inch AMOLED displays joined together by a 360-degree hinge that makes this foldable unique from the other mainstream foldable devices out there. What are your thoughts on Surface Duo so far? Let us know in the comments.