50 Cent: I’m Dating A ‘Strong Black Woman’; Just Joking About ‘Exotics'(Pics)

As MTO News has reported, Hip hop mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has been coming under fire, for comments he made on Lil Wayne’s podcast about preferring “exotic” women.

But now 50 is shutting down the criticism, by showing his girlfriend – who is a Black woman.

50 told Wayne why he prefers “exotic” women.“That s**t looks a lot different from the s**t you see in the neighborhood all the time. That s**t look like it come off a boat…something you can’t just get. But they [Black women] get angry, ‘How did you end up with this motherf**ker?’ I’m like, ‘Huh?’ My instincts always make me defensive, so I look at it like ‘look at this angry Black motherf**ker. Get the f**k out of here, trying to f**k up the whole vibe.’”

Many Black women have been criticizing 50 for those comments. But now it appears that 50 may have just been trolling with those comments.

50’s girlfriend is exotically beautiful, but she’s clearly a brown skinned Black woman.

Yesterday was Fif’s birthday and the two celebrated his 45th birthday together inside a heavily decorated storage facility in the Bronx, New York on Monday.

And among all the festive food, drinks and party favors, the loved-up couple got in a number of games of beer pong with some of their exclusive guests.

Here are some pics and video from the event: