50 Cent: I'm Dating A 'Strong Black Woman'; Just Joking About 'Exotics'(Pics)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
15

As MTO News has reported, Hip hop mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has been coming under fire, for comments he made on Lil Wayne’s podcast about preferring “exotic” women. 

But now 50 is shutting down the criticism, by showing his girlfriend – who is a Black woman.

50 told Wayne why he prefers “exotic” women.“That s**t looks a lot different from the s**t you see in the neighborhood all the time. That s**t look like it come off a boat…something you can’t just get. But they [Black women] get angry, ‘How did you end up with this motherf**ker?’ I’m like, ‘Huh?’ My instincts always make me defensive, so I look at it like ‘look at this angry Black motherf**ker. Get the f**k out of here, trying to f**k up the whole vibe.’”

