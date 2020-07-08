50 Cent And T.I. Exchange Words On Instagram Over ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Roommates, last week, 50 Cent shook the internet with his comments about wanting an “exotic” woman and also implying black women were always angry. 50 was on Lil Wayne’s podcast and had a wholeeeeee lot to say. If you didn’t catch that tea, see that video below:

Since then, someone very familiar to 50 had something to say, his EX, Vivica Fox had this to say about her former boo:

In true 50 Cent fashion, he responded quickly with his own version of events:

Turns out that wasn’t the only celebrity who had some words for 50 Cent, after calling him out for a ‘Verzuz’ battle, 50 made sure to make some time for T.I. also. He hadn’t responded to T.I.’s callout until he found an old Crime Stoppers video of T.I. See what he posted below:

It took T.I. almost no time to respond himself. T.I. not only responded to 50 but also asked a question that implied 50 may have allegedly cooperated with police in the past (an allegation we can not confirm or deny). See what TIP had to say:

T.I. is maintaining this is all about the music and just wants to go toe-to-toe with 50 Cent. But given 50’s trolling ways, will it only be about the music? At this point, who really knows! Now we both know T.I. and 50 Cent have no issues with saying how they feel. Given their very successful track record in music, who do you think would take the ‘W’ in this battle? Let us know Roommates!

