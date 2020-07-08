49ers RB Raheem Mostert requests trade

Per Spotrac, the 28-year-old ball-carrier has two years left on a contract that could be worth $8.7 million.

Mostert was a revelation for the 2019 NFC champions, as he averaged 5.6 yards per carry on 137 regular-season attempts. He finished the campaign with 772 yards on the ground and 10 total touchdowns.

As noted by Tessler, Mostert led the NFL in yards per carry among running backs in 2019. Mostert also torched the Green Bay Packers for 220 rushing yards and four TDs in the NFC Championship Game.

As a pro, Mostert has tallied 1,069 rushing yards and an astonishing 6.0 yards per carry on only 178 career rushes.