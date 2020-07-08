2020 Northwestern-Wisconsin football game relocated from Wrigley Field

On Wednesday, Northwestern University confirmed that the football team’s Nov. 7 game against Big Ten opponent Wisconsin scheduled to occur at Wrigley Field has been moved from the home of the Chicago Cubs because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In an official statement, Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips said:

“This is a disappointing conclusion to reach, but absolutely the right one in our current environment. The uncertainty of football and baseball schedules, and the possibility of limited attendance, made this an easy choice to make for our student-athletes and fans. We’re grateful for our outstanding partners from the Cubs, and look forward to bringing the passion and pageantry of college football gameday to the city’s north side when we can do so safely and securely with a packed house.”

While the title of the Northwestern statement says the game is postponed, ESPN’s Dave Wilson reported that Northwestern could host Wisconsin for a standard home game if the season plays out, in full, during the uncontrolled virus outbreak.

The Big Ten could make a decision on the football season “within two weeks” as coronavirus cases continue to climb throughout areas of the nation. With situations constantly changing amid the pandemic, though, even that may not be a final call this far ahead of kickoffs.