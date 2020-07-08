10 series that could define 60-game MLB season

The full MLB schedule is out, and it’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen. To reduce travel, teams will play within their division (40 games) as well as interleague games against their counterparts (20 games — for example, AL East plays NL East). Here are the 10 most fascinating series of the season, which is scheduled to begin July 23.

Cubs at White Sox, Sept. 25-27

Every team will play its final game of the season at 3 p.m. Eastern on Sept. 27. What could be the juiciest final regular-season series is the interleague battle for Chicago. In addition to the usual North Side-South Side drama, the stakes could be high for both clubs. After collapsing down the stretch last season, FanGraphs gives the Cubs a 46.8 percent chance to make the playoffs, the highest in the NL Central. They’ll likely be in the thick of a divisional race, with wild-card spots up for grabs as well. The White Sox, meanwhile, are poised to pull out of their rebuild with electric young stars Yoán Moncada, Eloy Jiménez, Tim Anderson and Lucas Giolito. Their playoff odds are 36.6 percent, so this final series could be especially meaningful as the franchise tries to reach October for the first time since 2008.

Astros vs. Dodgers, July 28-29 and Sept. 12-13

There’s a clear “Big Three” in MLB. The Astros, Dodgers and Yankees stand out as the most dominant teams in the game and can be penciled into the playoffs before the first pitch is thrown. With the regional schedules, only two of these juggernauts will face each other in the regular season. The Yankees get a pass, but the Astros and Dodgers will clash twice — in Houston in July and in Los Angeles in September. They represent four of the past six World Series participants, including in 2017 when the Astros topped Los Angeles amid what we now know was a sign-stealing season for Houston. Will the Dodgers have revenge on their minds?

Rays at Yankees, Aug. 31-Sept. 2

The best matchup of two intradivisional opponents this year will be the Yankees and Rays. New York has 203 regular-season victories over the past two seasons and returns with healthy players, including sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, who have battled injuries. Tampa Bay earned a wild-card spot with 96 wins in 2019 and returns a dominant trio of starters: Blake Snell, Charlie Morton and Tyler Glasnow. These heavyweights clash for the final time in the regular season in late August and early September in a series that could define the AL East.