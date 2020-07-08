10 Minutes of Happiness: Siddhant Chaturvedi’s lockdown is all about music and movies

















Siddhant Chaturvedi made his big debut last year with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Being popularly known by your character is something actors dream of and this young star gave the country MC Sher with just one film. A brilliant actor, Siddhant is also a passionate musician and has released his first ever single during the lockdown, titled Dhoop.

Catching up with him, Digital Editor Rahul Gangwani spoke to Siddhant about what’s keeping him up and going while he is under self-quarantining at home. Living with parents and his brother, Siddhant revealed he has a constantly buzzing life even at home and is spending some quality time with his father, watching old Bollywood films. He also let us in on a little about his upcoming film with Deepika Padukone and spoke of how she gets a childlike quality even after being such a big star.

This and so much more, today’s episode of 10 Minutes of Happiness is a complete mid-week treat. Watch now!