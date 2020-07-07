Woman Who Called Cops On Black man In Central Park Faces Charges

Amy Cooper, a white woman who called the cops on a Black man who was birdwatching and unarmed in Central Park, will face charges.

The District Attorney’s Office says that Cooper will face a charge of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree.

“At this time I would like to encourage anyone who has been the target of false reporting to contact our Office. We are strongly committed to holding perpetrators of this conduct accountable,” DA Cyrus Vance said in a statement.

