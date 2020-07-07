Woman Who Called Cops On Black man In Central Park Faces Charges

Amy Cooper, a white woman who called the cops on a Black man who was birdwatching and unarmed in Central Park, will face charges.

The District Attorney’s Office says that Cooper will face a charge of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree.

“At this time I would like to encourage anyone who has been the target of false reporting to contact our Office. We are strongly committed to holding perpetrators of this conduct accountable,” DA Cyrus Vance said in a statement.

In the recording, a Black man can be heard asking the white woman to leash her dog in Central Park, as the rules required. She refused before threatening to call the cops on him.

He tells her to go ahead, and Amy calls the cops. She first tells them that he threatened her and her dog in a calm voice, but after she does not receive the response she wants, she begins to sound frantic as if she is under imminent threat.

The man, Christian Cooper, remained calm at all times.