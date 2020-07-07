Wigan Athletic appeal 12-point deduction; Wigan Warriors intend to bid for football club | Football News



















Wigan’s administrator says they’ve already started the appeal process against their points deduction but warns they could face another one if certain debts aren’t paid

Wigan Athletic’s administrators have launched an appeal against the club’s impending 12-point deduction, while rugby league side Wigan Warriors have announced their intention to bid for the stricken football club.

The Sky Bet Championship club entered administration on Wednesday and are set to be handed a 12-point penalty by the EFL once the season has been completed.

Wigan supporters have urged the EFL to suspend the points deduction until the events leading up to the club entering administration have been investigated further, and joint administrator Gerald Krasner has confirmed an appeal process has already begun.

“I can tell you all that the initial appeal has already been made by our solicitors and we have until Friday this week to put in a substantive defence as to why the 12 points should not be deducted,” Krasner said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“That will be done on time. It will cost the club/the administrators costs they have to be incurred.

“I’m not giving any guarantees that the penalty won’t be imposed by the Football League in accordance with their regulations.

“But we are taking all steps possible to either avoid it or at least minimise it.”

Krasner says Wigan face the possibility of a further 15-point deduction next season, which could affect the potential sale of the club.

He added: “You should also be aware that there is a second potential points deduction if creditors are not paid 25p in the pound under what’s known as a CVA, which is a Company Voluntary Arrangement, or informally it can be done by the administrators.

“That is going to cost quite a bit of money and the penalty can be 15 points next season.

“Leeds had that penalty imposed a number of years ago when they were in administration. Once again, I am giving no guarantees but we are working on a strategy how to deal with this problem if we have a successful sale.

“I want to see the club going forward without any points deduction next season if at all possible.”

Wigan Warriors intend to bid for Wigan Athletic

Super League club Wigan Warriors share the DW Stadium with Wigan Athletic and have announced their intention to bid for the football club.

The Warriors say they have received support for their plans from the leader of Wigan Council, David Molyneux, and are now searching for other investors with the intention of making a bid “in due course”.

“We have made the administrators aware of our interest and hope to explore this with them further over the days ahead,” a club statement read.

“Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic are both local sporting institutions and it is our belief that this is a unique opportunity here to bring the ownership of these two great clubs together under one roof, each operating independently as before, but under a Wigan Sporting Partnership banner.

“It is envisaged that each club would retain all its training grounds, management and facilities.”