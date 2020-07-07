West Coast Eagles vs Fremantle Dockers AFL derby ticket sale suspended ahead of government decision on restrictions

The Fremantle Dockers and West Coast Eagles were all set to play a highly-anticipated western AFL derby in front of 60,000 people – a crowd that would have been the envy of the nation.

But now, both supporters and clubs are in limbo after ticket sales were abruptly halted.

The Western Australia government is set to review the planned move to Phase Five restrictions at the end of this week, which would see a removal on restrictions at major event venues.

Fans hoping to catch a local derby between the West Coast Eagles and Fremantle Dockers might be disappointed. ()

Die-hard Eagles fan Rhonda Hamersley wasn’t willing to miss it.

“Hopefully this will never happen again, when we’ll be playing in a pandemic,” she said.

“So in years to come I was able to say, I was at that game.”

But this morning, the Eagles pre-sale was abruptly suspended, with even club staff caught off guard.

Under Phase Four restrictions, Optus Stadium in Perth can only have a maximum crowd of 30,000. ()

“They had only just found out minutes before I phoned,” Ms Hamersley said.

Under Phase Four rules, crowds at Perth’s Optus Stadium are capped at 30,000.

The July 19 blockbuster is already well above capacity if Phase Five doesn’t go ahead.

Just under 40,000 tickets have been sold, leaving almost 10,000 ticket-holders in limbo.

“We always said we’d review the situation of Phase Five restrictions at the end of this week,” Health Minister Roger Cook said.

WA Health Minister Roger Cook said the decision on entering Phase Five would be made at the end of the week. ()

The Dockers also stand to cop a hit, after being set to take home 100 per cent of the revenue.

Should Phase Five go ahead, ticket sales will resume first to members of both clubs for hours, before being made available to the general public.